Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 123,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFAT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,751. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

