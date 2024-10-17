GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Short Interest Update

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in GoPro by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in GoPro by 6.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 199,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in GoPro by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on GoPro from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

GoPro Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 569,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,556. The company has a market capitalization of $189.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. GoPro has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 42.19%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

