Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 823,200 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 878,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, CEO Lasse Petterson sold 46,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $422,310.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,101 shares in the company, valued at $8,454,397.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 128,990 shares of company stock worth $1,174,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 68.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 400.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 520.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of GLDD stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $804.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GLDD. Noble Financial upped their price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

