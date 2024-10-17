Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 32.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,233. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.69.

Get Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MCD traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $314.03. The stock had a trading volume of 205,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,985. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $315.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.19. The company has a market capitalization of $226.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.