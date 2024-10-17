Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.16.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $476.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $482.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,931.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

