Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 198.3% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 64,260 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,303,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $154.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day moving average of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

