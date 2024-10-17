Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 2.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 52,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 26.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 40,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Grifols by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. 456,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,275. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Grifols will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.