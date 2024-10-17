Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GRPN. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. Groupon has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $124.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $52,017.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,696.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason Harinstein purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,531.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,696.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 1,848.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

