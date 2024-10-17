Gruss & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Gruss & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Bloom Energy comprises about 1.2% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BE. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 131.5% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after buying an additional 1,790,733 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $7,502,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 66.3% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 462,581 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,602,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 762.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 504,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 446,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.27. 156,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,198. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

