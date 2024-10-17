Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.62.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,600.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,625,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE opened at $190.39 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $191.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,464.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

