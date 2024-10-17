Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 29477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).
Gusbourne Trading Down 4.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -958.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 9.67.
About Gusbourne
Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gusbourne
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.