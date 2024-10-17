Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 29477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

Gusbourne Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -958.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 9.67.

About Gusbourne

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.

