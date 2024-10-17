Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Shares Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75). 45,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the average session volume of 9,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

Gusbourne Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 9.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.92. The stock has a market cap of £34.99 million, a PE ratio of -958.33 and a beta of 0.31.

About Gusbourne

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.

