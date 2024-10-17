Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $10.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $926.87. The company had a trading volume of 194,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,894. The company has a market cap of $880.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $919.25 and its 200 day moving average is $855.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

