Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $842,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 369,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,978. The firm has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

