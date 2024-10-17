Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Takes $7.50 Million Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 281,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for 0.4% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.94% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYLD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,356,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,893,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 409.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,009 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $24,621,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 267.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 788,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PYLD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 94,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

