Hammer Metals Limited (ASX:HMX) Insider Russell Davis Buys 1,255,987 Shares of Stock

Hammer Metals Limited (ASX:HMX – Get Free Report) insider Russell Davis bought 1,255,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,983.49 ($32,874.83).
Hammer Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.02.
About Hammer Metals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hammer Metals
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Broadcom’s Targeted Upside Just Keeps Getting Better
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.