Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.6 %

HWC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,026. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $117,082.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Stories

