Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48), with a volume of 115742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.60 ($0.50).
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £138.55 million, a P/E ratio of -528.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.26.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.
