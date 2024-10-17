Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in September

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.60. 196,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

