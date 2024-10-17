Head to Head Comparison: First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) & Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Western Financial and Mercantile Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $89.25 million 2.29 $5.22 million $0.77 27.55 Mercantile Bank $230.14 million 3.25 $82.22 million $5.16 9.00

Analyst Recommendations

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Western Financial and Mercantile Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mercantile Bank 0 3 1 0 2.25

First Western Financial currently has a consensus price target of $22.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.51%. Mercantile Bank has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.95%. Given Mercantile Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than First Western Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of First Western Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 3.93% 2.86% 0.24% Mercantile Bank 23.99% 15.52% 1.50%

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats First Western Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Western Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high net worth individuals or families, and business and philanthropic organizations. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it offers courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

