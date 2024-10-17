Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 111 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 257.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,042 shares of company stock valued at $56,857,777 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $1,021.80 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $1,021.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $909.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $834.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BlackRock from $995.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $991.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

