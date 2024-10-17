Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $34,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after acquiring an additional 999,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,213,000 after acquiring an additional 727,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after acquiring an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,462,000 after acquiring an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after acquiring an additional 73,653 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $181.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.88. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

