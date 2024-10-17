Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,758,000 after acquiring an additional 277,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,360,000 after buying an additional 187,934 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $22,053,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after buying an additional 107,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 126.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

CINF stock opened at $138.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $139.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.