Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Global Payments by 154.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.70.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.20. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

