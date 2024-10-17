Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $946,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 190.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $247.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $248.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

