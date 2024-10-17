Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,031 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Money LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $21.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

