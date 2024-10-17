Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,531 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 311.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cintas by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $214.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $123.65 and a 12 month high of $215.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

