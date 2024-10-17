Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $923.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $919.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $855.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $877.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $986.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

