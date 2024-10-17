Hengehold Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,724. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,724. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,920. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

