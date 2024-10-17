Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 2,773 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 127.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

