Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,700 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 885,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 423,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 14.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 13.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 185.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,318. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $602.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $61.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

