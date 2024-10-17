Heritage Family Offices LLP Buys New Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,609,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,443,169 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 797,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

