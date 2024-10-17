Heritage Family Offices LLP Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Heritage Family Offices LLP cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.8% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $84.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

