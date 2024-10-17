Heritage Family Offices LLP Takes Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Enovis by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Enovis by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.03.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.99 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENOV. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

