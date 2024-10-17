Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.14 and last traded at C$32.13, with a volume of 25640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.10.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.52.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$159.00 million. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Research analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.640041 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

