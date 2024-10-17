Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 47.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hess from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.92.

Hess Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:HES traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hess has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.