Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLMN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at $101,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at $140,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

