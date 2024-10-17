Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 269,739 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $5,478,399.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,446.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Monday, October 7th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,868 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $196,965.28.

On Friday, September 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $212,410.29.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $169,491.40.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2,236.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $25.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after buying an additional 3,205,108 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 328,142 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.