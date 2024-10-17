HitBTC Token (HIT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $135,541.27

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One HitBTC Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HitBTC Token has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and $135,541.27 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token launched on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Telegram](https://t.me/EN%5FHitBTC)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/hitbtc)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/hitbtc/)

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

HitBTC Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

