Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 218 ($2.85), with a volume of 1459429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.70).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.26) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,360.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 173.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

