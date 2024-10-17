Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $510,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% in the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE IBM opened at $233.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.82.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

