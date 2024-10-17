Horizon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

