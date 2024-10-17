Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Short Interest Update

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 286,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 897.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 912.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 1,385.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
HHH stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.88. 2,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.45.
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
