Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Short Interest Update

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 286,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 897.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 912.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 1,385.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Trading Down 0.3 %

HHH stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.88. 2,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.