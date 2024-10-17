Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 904.29 ($11.81).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.61) to GBX 1,090 ($14.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWDN

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

HWDN opened at GBX 919.50 ($12.01) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 612 ($7.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 982.50 ($12.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The firm has a market cap of £5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,998.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 921.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 904.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Free Report

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.