Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 904.29 ($11.81).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.61) to GBX 1,090 ($14.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.
Howden Joinery Group Price Performance
Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
