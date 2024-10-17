Howden Joinery (OTC:HWDJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

Howden Joinery (OTC:HWDJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2123 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Howden Joinery Stock Performance

HWDJY opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25. Howden Joinery has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Howden Joinery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWDJY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Howden Joinery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Howden Joinery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Howden Joinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.