iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$117.93 and last traded at C$117.93, with a volume of 4943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$117.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.25.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IAG

iA Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.33.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 11.6187564 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.