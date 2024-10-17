Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Shares Down 8.2% – Time to Sell?

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) fell 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Iluka Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Iluka Resources Stock Down 8.2 %
Iluka Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.1079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -448.45%.
About Iluka Resources
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.
