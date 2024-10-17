IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IMAC Trading Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ:BACK opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. IMAC has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

