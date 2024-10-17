IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
IMAC Trading Up 12.7 %
NASDAQ:BACK opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. IMAC has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $7.75.
IMAC Company Profile
