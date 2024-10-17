Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Imagine Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

About Imagine Lithium

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

