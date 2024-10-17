IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Update

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in IMAX by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 63.1% during the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 417,169 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMAX. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX opened at $20.66 on Thursday. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.52 million. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

